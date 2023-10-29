Plainfield falls on the road against Coginchaug-East Hampton-Hale Ray

Playing on the road for the second straight week proved to be a tough chore again for the Plainfield football team.

Coginchaug-East Hampton-Hale Ray, which is No. 3 in the Class SS playoff rankings, pulled away in the second half and defeated the Panthers, 46-21, Saturday afternoon in Durham.

Matt Dickinson rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, Jason Johnson gained 83 yards and scored three touchdowns (one receiving), and quarterback Zach Trinks completed 13 of 19 passes for 144 yards and two TDs to power the Blue Devils (5-1).

Plainfield had a chance to surprise one of the top teams in the Pequot Football Conference. Panthers running back Tony Navan stunned the Blue Devils with first-half touchdown runs of 67 and 57 yards.

The Panthers had numerous opportunities to grab a first-half lead but were stymied by momentum-breaking penalties and near-miss execution on third and fourth downs and trailed 20-15 at intermission.

“Coginchaug is a good physical team,” Plainfield coach Patrick Smith said. “They play hard. They’ve got some good skill athletes, and we knew that coming on the road. It's on-the-road football, and our young kids have to learn how to do that.”

Plainfield's Tony Navan rushed for 154 yards and scored two touchdowns against Coginchaug-East Hampton-Hale Ray on Saturday in Durham.

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 34-15 with two short rushing touchdowns from Johnson and Dickinson in the third quarter.

Panthers quarterback Brayden Rizer (7-of-17, 100 yards) lofted a nifty 33-yard touchdown strike to Ethyn Russell-Lyons early in the fourth quarter.

Navan finished with 154 yards on 10 carries. He also caught three passes for 43 yards.

More: Zanor column: NFA Senior Night, Legion All-Stars, and other thoughts

Key Play

Plainfield led 8-6 late in the first quarter when Cogichaug’s Andrew Wagner returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown with just 25 seconds left in the quarter. The Blue Devils never relinquished the lead.

“We’re a work in progress,” Smith said. “We just have to be a better football team, and that starts with Monday’s practice and being ultra-focused.”

More: Football preview: Plainfield continues rebuilding process

What’s Next

Plainfield completes a three-game road trip at Montville on Friday, Nov. 3.

“The only thing we can control is Montville next Friday,” Smith said. “If we show up and compete, then we have an opportunity to win, and that's all we can ask.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Big second half lifts Coginchaug-East Hampton-Hale Ray past Plainfield