Plainfield advances in ECC boys basketball tourney

It’s late February and in most years Keyan Mayernik’s thoughts are filled with getting back on the baseball diamond. Plainfield’s senior lefthander is one of the top pitchers in the Eastern Connecticut Conference.

Mayernik, however, looks like a guy who doesn’t want the basketball season to end just yet.

Mayernik scored a team-high 14 points while leading Plainfield to a 56-53 victory over Putnam in the ECC Division II tournament play-in round Wednesday night at Plainfield High School.

Besides providing one of his best scoring outputs of the season, Mayernik also shined on the defensive end where the Panthers made life miserable for Clippers all-league center Noah Rudman.

“My goal was to deny him the ball the entire time,” Mayernik said.

Rudman, who will play at Nichols College in the fall, scored just four points, all from the free throw line.

“We just did a great job keeping the ball out of his hands,” Plainfield coach Josh Adamec said. “He causes problems when he gets it.”

Plainfield's Brayden Rizer drives to the basket against Putnam's Aysaiah Chavez during the Panthers' 56-53 win Wednesday at Plainfield High School.

Rudman, who is 6-6, scored 22 points in Putnam’s win over Plainfield in the mid-December Clipper Classic. The Panthers got a measure of revenge with a 54-38 victory over the Clippers on Jan. 24.

The rubber match in Wednesday’s ECC tournament opener was a testament to how far the Panthers have come after winning just two games a year ago.

“We’ve been battling,” said Adamec, who is in his first year with the Panthers after spending 12 seasons as an assistant at Griswold. “We’ve had some ups and downs. We got ourselves into the state tournament and that’s a good accomplishment. But these kids don’t want it to end. We want to battle and stick our nose in it and find out what we can do.”

Trailing 32-25 early in the third quarter, the Panthers reeled off 14 straight points.

Plainfield guards Colin Williams and Brenden McCool drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Panthers the lead for good and Mayernik, who was relentless on the offensive glass, capped the decisive spurt with a pair of free throws and a putback for a 39-32 lead with 2:22 left in the third.

“When I do shoot, if it goes in or not I’m going to attack the glass,” Mayernik said.

“There’s nothing more than his energy led the entire team,” Adamec said. “How hard he played offensively and his energy and the effort. Keyan would not be denied tonight.”

McCool and Williams buried clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help the Panthers maintain its lead.

Putnam’s Evan Mailloux (nine points) canned a pair of rainbow 3-pointers in the final minute to keep the Clippers’ season alive. Putnam regained possession after a pair of missed free throws but Rudman’s desperation game-tying trey from way beyond the arc fell short with two seconds remaining.

Ahmyas Cardona, a nifty junior guard who slashed through the lane for a number of key baskets, scored a game-high 20 points for the Clippers (6-15).

“We played much better in the second half,” McCool said. “It’s a good win. It was a tie breaker so it felt good.”

Panthers sophomore forward Brayden Marquis scored nine of his 13 points in the first half. McCool finished with 11 points, while junior forward Brayden Rizer added 10 points.

Plainfield (9-12) advanced to meet Wheeler in the ECC quarterfinals Thursday in North Stonington.

“There are some good teams but I don't think there is anybody that’s clear cut heads and toes over everybody,” Adamec said. “I think we all can compete. Right now is when it counts and every guy is playing the best they can.”

“I think we can make a run not only in ECC’s but in the states as well,” Mayernik said.

