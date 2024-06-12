Placheta could yet have Swansea future - Williams

Przemyslaw Placheta played in Germany and his native Poland before joining Norwich City in 2020 [Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Przemyslaw Placheta could yet have a future at Swansea City despite being released by the Championship club last month.

Swansea announced in May that winger Placheta, who signed on a free transfer from Norwich City in January, was to depart at the end of his short-term contract.

But Placheta, 26, is being looked after by Swansea’s staff after suffering a significant hamstring injury in March.

Williams says the Poland international could yet be offered a new contract.

“We are still in contact with Przemy - we still have a duty of care," said the Swansea head coach.

"He sustained an injury playing for us and we have to look after him now – we have to honour that.

“I don’t think the door is completely shut on Przemy. I think he played some brilliant football for us and he helped to reinvent the side a little bit.”

Williams felt Placheta and fellow wideman Ronald played a significant role in his team’s progress after arriving in Wales in January.

The duo gave balance and dynamism to Swansea, who pulled clear of relegation danger in the spring after an arduous campaign.

“I think he and Ronald became very important players for what we were trying to do, and in making sure we won enough games to ensure we got another crack at the Championship,” Williams said.

“He was very important in that period, so the door is not shut with Przemy - but there are some complications.”

Poland international Placheta made 10 appearances for Swansea before injury struck, having featured on 19 occasions for Norwich earlier last season.

Placheta said in February that he would be interested in signing a long-term deal with the Swans.

He made 61 Norwich appearances, scoring twice, and also netted once in five games during a loan spell at Birmingham City in 2022-23.

Williams says Placheta is “making very good progress” in his rehabilitation.

“The boy is a machine,” he added. “If you’re ever fortunate enough to see him in the gym or stretching or running in a straight line, it’s quite awe-inspiring.

“He is an incredible professional who looks after himself extremely well. He will recover very well and we will certainly have more conversations with him in the coming weeks.”