Places to watch the Masters Tournament in Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2024 Masters Tournament tees off for its 88th year and airs its live streams on Thursday, let’s take a look at some of the ways you can watch the world-famous golf tournament while channeling your own skills.

Here is everything Kansas City has to offer over the course of Masters weekend:

Arrest warrant out for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after Dallas crash

TopGolf TGS Masters Watch Party

TopGolf in Overland Park, Kansas is hosting an “epic watch party” on Friday. While watching the pros on the big screen, you can take part in the fun by teeing off with friends and family at your own rented bay.

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 2:30-5 p.m.

Location: TopGolf – 10611 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207

You can make reservations here.

The popular Kansas City restaurant and golf venue has “climate-controlled hitting bays,” and is ideal for events and parties. From small groups to company events to field trips, TopGolf offers an array of options and spaces for people to bring their friends, families and colleagues.

Each bay has several games that can be added to the competition, as well. Some are won by hitting targets and earning points, other are won by hitting the longest drive, and some allow you watch and play alongside the pros at Augusta National with the help of TopGolf’s virtual course simulation.

Located in the Kansas City Power and Light District and in Manhattan, Kansas, Sinkers Lounge offers two services that are absolutely crucial to a successful Masters weekend: mini golf and craft cocktails.

This “upscale cocktail bar” is a great place to watch the tournament because it has a traditional nine-hole, mini golf course, along with a unique, nine-hole, one-shot, mini golf meets shuffleboard course.

Man hunting for mushrooms finds human remains in Independence

Along with fun entertainment, the lounge features unique cocktails at each location, including golf-themed concoctions like, “Who’s your Caddy!?“, “Pebble Beach,” “The Bunker,” and “Par-Garita.”

Sinkers Lounge also offers custom parties and events, as well as custom buffet and drink packages. For parties of 19 or fewer, guests can utilize the “standard bookings” resource. For parties that are larger, the “large group bookings” link is the way to go. Just make sure you pick the right location.

People are encouraged to book their tee times in advance, but according to the website, walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first served basis. If you want to get checked in faster, make sure to sign the waiver, available online, for your designated location.

Craft Putt is another fun spot in the Kansas City metro that offers a mini golf and bar experience. But, instead of craft cocktails, Craft Putt specializes in making “elevated” pub food and emphasizing a “hyper-local craft beer approach,” according to its website.

Locally-owned in Overland Park, Craft Putt has an extensive beer and food menu that can be enjoyed while playing its 10-hole, indoor mini golf course.

The 9,000 square foot restaurant, bar and golf course hosts many public and private events. Tee times are not available for hold currently, but you can reserve a table. Specifically, the restaurant encourages parties to reserve tables online, especially for those with up to 20 people.

Travis Kelce still ‘doesn’t know’ how he scored Taylor Swift

There are many upcoming events Craft Putt will be hosting throughout the month of April. Specifically, the “Craft Putt Masters Mini Golf Tournament,” which will tee off this Sunday for round four of the tournament. Here are all the details:

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Craft Putt – 11440 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66221

Format: Golfers paired in groups of four

Scoring: Individual combined score for two rounds

Sign-up here.

All ages are welcome to compete. The third place winner will receive five free mini golf passes, second place will receive a $50 gift card and first place will receive an exclusive green jacket, as well as free mini golf for life.

There are many other spots in Kansas City that offer a unique, “watch party” experience for the Masters this weekend. Places like Puttery, in the Country Club Plaza, and T-Shotz, in the Northland, provide similar interactive and golf-centric entertainment perfect for friends and family of all ages.

Westport Ale House announces permanent closure

If you prefer to watch the tournament from the comfort of your home, you are in luck because there are several opportunities to watch the Masters live. For example, the first two rounds (Thursday and Friday) will be televised by ESPN, and the final two rounds (Saturday and Sunday) will be on CBS.

Other platforms are live streaming the event if you can’t make it to the TV, including Paramount+, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. For free access, tune into the Masters Tournament app or website, and the CBS Sports app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.