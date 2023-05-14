Which places could 49ers have new starters in 2023?

The 49ers didn’t undergo any major offseason changes after falling one game short of the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. Salary cap limitations and a lack of quality draft capital left the team handcuffed when it came to taking any huge offseason swings.

San Francisco did manage to keep a large swath of their starters from last season, but they could see some more significant changes as training camp moves forward. A handful of starting spots could be up for grabs while the team begins its preparations for the regular season.

We worked out which positions could see new starters in 2023 and who might be able to fill those spots:

Right tackle

Mike McGlinchey’s exit in free agency left an opening at right tackle. Colton McKivitz is the frontrunner to land the job after signing a two-year deal this offseason. San Francisco didn’t bring in much competition for him, so it’ll be McKivitz’s job to lose in camp.

Nickel cornerback

The 49ers had a strange situation in the slot last year. Samuel Womack started the season as the nickel corner. Then he was replaced by Deommodore Lenoir in Week 3. Then Lenoir vacated the position to take over for Emmanuel Moseley outside after Moseley suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 5. Then free safety Jimmie Ward slid into the nickel spot after his FS job was taken by Tashaun Gipson. Ward followed DeMeco Ryans to Houston this offseason, leaving the nickel spot open, but with the two prior NCBs still on the roster. Free agent signee Isaiah Oliver should land the starting job there, but Womack should also be in the mix.

Free safety

The 49ers don’t technically have an opening at free safety. They re-signed Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal this offseason after he started all 17 games there last year. However, the team trading up to No. 87 select safety Ji’Ayir Brown raises a question about how safe Gipson’s starting spot is. Brown has some development to undergo before filling a Jimmie Ward-type role as a do-everything FS, but his athleticism and coverage ability could make him the team’s best option at the position come Week 1.

Sam linebacker

Azeez Al-Shaair’s departure in free agency opened the starting Sam LB job. The position isn’t hugely important since the team plays in sub packages most of the time where a third LB isn’t on the field. This battle should be fascinating though since there’s no clear frontrunner. Veterans Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Oren Burks should be in the mix, but rookies Dee Winters and Jalen Graham could also make a move into that starting role.

Right guard

This is another spot where the 49ers have a returning starter. Spencer Burford started 16 games at RG for San Francisco last year, but he only played 73 percent of the snaps while rotating with Daniel Brunskill. He figures to snag the starting job again, but with veteran Jon Feliciano on the roster and a handful of second-year players potentially pushing for bigger roles, there’s a chance the team goes a different direction in 2023.

Outside CB

Deommodore Lenoir played very well in Emmanuel Moseley’s absence last year. In the playoffs Lenoir allowed five catches for 85 yards on 13 targets and notched a pair of interceptions without allowing a touchdown. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 21.8 when throwing his way. While his playoff performance was very good, his rocky end of the regular season raised some questions about his long-term viability outside. The team clearly believes in him as an outside CB. They didn’t make a big investment to find competition, but Ambry Thomas and fifth-round pick Darrell Luter Jr. will certainly have opportunities to find their way into a starting job if Lenoir struggles.

Defensive end

Of course this means the DE opposite Nick Bosa. Samson Ebukam held that role the last couple years, but he joined the Colts as a free agent this offseason, which leaves a hole at the end of San Francisco’s excellent defensive line. Second-year DE Drake Jackson figures to be the frontrunner there, but free agent signees Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant may find their way into the mix if they have fast success under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

