The placement of this Eagles fan's Phillie Phanatic tattoo is truly amazing

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening at historic Lambeau Field on national television.

One amazing fan that is CLEARLY from Philadelphia made the trip out and should absolutely be famous by tomorrow.

There is an @Eagles fan in the stands tonight that has the Phillie Phanatic tattooed on his belly button 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I1xDdp6Ghm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2019

The Phanatic over the belly button is a thing of beau ... is, uh, it's unbelievable. But there's so much more to the canvas.

Liberty Bell? Check.

A flying Eagle representing the Birds? Check. An Eagle holding the sign for interstate 95? Why not!?

1776? The Ben Franklin Bridge? Let's get weird.

But one portion of the tattoo that is clearly still a work in progress may be the most intruiging. On the man's left side (our right) there appears to be a carton of sorts. Could it be the legendary Arctic Splash? A Philadelphia staple. I sure hope so.

The whole body has a Sistine Chapel vibe to it with the Phanatic's nose in the middle being reminiscent of God reaching down from the heavens and touching man.



