Place your first bet RISK-FREE on any MLB game today*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promotion for today's MLB slate.

New customers in CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV can place their first bet on any MLB game RISK-FREE and get up to $1,000 back if their bet loses.

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then place your first bet. If your bet loses, get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account.

There's a full MLB slate on deck. There are six afternoon games, including three with an opening pitch just after noon ET.

In the nightcap is Game 3 of a four-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants took the first game, but blew a 6-2 lead on Tuesday night, losing 8-6 in walk-off fashion via a three-run homer from Will Smith. The Dodgers, now just a game back of the Giants in the NL West, are the favorite (-185 at BetMGM) on Wednesday night. The Giants, who are 17-11 as road underdogs, are +150.

It may be time to start fading the overachieving Giants.

*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV only. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/Yahoo for additional terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).