Place Your Bets: Should you bet the 49ers or Packers?
JJ and James break down who they think will be the better bet in Week 12's Sunday night matchup between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
JJ and James break down who they think will be the better bet in Week 12's Sunday night matchup between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
Police in Myanmar on Friday again opened fire on protesters against the military coup, killing at least one person, and ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting on the crisis.The violence took place as the military lost a fight over leadership of its U.N. mission in New York and the United States announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates.The man killed was in the city of Mandalay, witnesses and a doctor told Reuters by telephone.In the city of Yangon, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters who had been joined by about 100 doctors in white coats, witnesses said.Hundreds of protesters in the south-eastern city of Dawei also faced tear gas fired by police as they marched in protest against last month's military coup.In all, at least 55 people have been killed since the coup on February 1.The U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, has urged the Security Council - which meets later on Friday - to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta.Indian security forces also stepped up patrols on the border with Myanmar on Friday to stop refugees entering after some Myanmar police officers crossed over, fearing retribution for refusing to participate in the crackdowns.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reveals the ways the Jets can beat the Raiders, and how the defense is the key to victory over Oakland.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the Giants game against Chicago, and wonders if Saquon Barkley can lead Big Blue over the Bears.
The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket, one of only 100 such cards in the world, was purchased by James Park, a long-time Brady fan. Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with New England Patriots.
Eli Manning led the Giants to a 27-23 victory, after coming from behind to beat the 49ers on Monday night.
Interesting thought exercise from ESPN's Todd McShay
One of the fascinating parts of 2021 NFL mock drafts is seeing how people prioritize the 49ers' list of needs, or think the 49ers will prioritize their list of needs. NFL.com's Chad Reuter offered an interesting set of selections for San Francisco ...
The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. The astronomical numbers figure to double in many cases, displaying once more that despite a pandemic, lower ratings for the 2020 season, and the waves of viewers finding alternate ways to watch games, the NFL is the most desirable of all commodities for broadcasters. “There is so much interest in the NFL coming back in broadcasting and digital and all the ancillary programming and fantasy leagues and sports gambling," says Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners.
Microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside one engine of a United Airlines plane that made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff last month in Denver, federal safety investigators said Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board said the blade found “multiple fatigue fracture origins” on the inside surface of the hollow fan blade. The broken blade on the Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection in 2016, the NTSB said.
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?
Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
The Cleveland forward would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.
Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.
The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.
In the aftermath of completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history last week, Mark Few likened what top-ranked Gonzaga has accomplished so far to running a long-distance race. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. Two more wins next week at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs will join even more select company with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.
Bryson DeChambeau didn't drive the green, but he still put on a show by taking a mind-boggling aggressive line Saturday at Bay Hill.
Jets GM Joe Douglas is standing by the phone, waiting to answer calls about trading quarterback Sam Darnold.
Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.