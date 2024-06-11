PL star being targeted by United has now been deemed unsuitable for his manager’s system as club stand firm on price tag

Last month, speculation emerged regarding Manchester United’s rumoured interest in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

The Independent initially claimed that the Red Devils were weighing up a potential deal for Chalobah, and as it stands, it remains to be seen if they will do so after the window opens on Friday.

It comes amid United’s frantic search for new centre-backs. Across 2023/2024, the backline was undoubtedly the area affected the most by the unprecedented and debilitating injury crisis, which resulted in midfielder Casemiro deputising in central defence at the end of the term.

As well as that, Raphael Varane bid farewell to the Old Trafford faithful in their final home game before bowing out the only way he knows how: lifting a trophy. His final outing was the FA Cup final at Wembley, in which he played an integral role alongside Lisandro Martinez for one last time.

Currently, it’s unclear whether the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will survive the window, although the latter has overseen a resurgent season compared to 2022/2023.

United fans will already be well aware that Jarrad Branthwaite is believed to be a priority target for the club in the coming weeks. He is expected to cost in the region of £75 million, with Everton overtly reluctant to sanction his exit.

Blues harbour concerns over Chalobah’s role

Chelsea, on the other hand, are willing to part ways with their academy graduate, and a fee of £25m would be enough to get any potential deal over the line.

The Athletic has revealed that Chalobah, 24, has been deemed unsuitable for new manager Enzo Maresca’s method of playing out from the back. However, this is an approach that Erik ten Hag has also implemented, hence his decision to sign Andre Onana as David de Gea’s successor.

