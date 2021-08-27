PL Pick 'Em Matchday Three Analysis

The Premier League season has returned, and so has your chance to cash in big.

The free-to-play Premier League Pick 'Em contest made its return in the NBC Sports Predictor app along with the new EPL season two weeks ago, and continues this week with a new slate of five games.

Each matchday, participants are given five Premier League contests in which they will attempt to predict the final score of each fixture. If a player nails all five scores correctly, they can walk away with a cold $50,000 jackpot!

Even if no entry correctly picks the five scores perfectly, there’s still a weekly guarantee of $1,000 in prizes for players with the top overall scores.

Here’s a look at the five matchups selected for this week’s contest, as well as our prediction of the eventual outcome.

Matchup #1 - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Analysis: Everton have been absolutely abysmal on the South Coast recently. In their last four visits to the Amex, the Toffees haven’t produced a single win, drawing two and losing two. Brighton, meanwhile, are looking for a third straight win to open their 2021-22 campaign. The Seagulls, however, have only won three in a row once since being promoted in 2017-18. Given the underlying metrics rate these teams as relatively equal - both sides have generated at least 1.5 expected goals in both their matches so far - it feels as though the points being shared is the most likely of outcomes. By applying the betting odds for the match to our prediction, I foresee a tight, low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1, Everton 1

Matchup #2 - Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Analysis: The biggest question entering Saturday’s marquee match? Whether Liverpool can restore their home form from two seasons ago. That said, there are a few metrics players can utilize to help predict the score. Prior to last season’s 1-0 loss at Anfield, the last time Chelsea held Liverpool off the scoresheet was April 2014. This fixture has also tended to produce matches where both sides score. In three of the last five and seven of the last ten meetings at Anfield, both sides have registered a goal. Because of that trend, that leaves me with a base scoreline of 1-1 off which to work. From there, it’s all about deciding whether one team gets to two or more goals and grabs all three points. Because of the home-field edge, I’ll look to Liverpool to capture a winner and hand Chelsea their first loss of the season.

Story continues

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

Match #3 - Burnley vs. Leeds United

Analysis: In my opinion, this is the hardest call to make across the five matches. Metrics say Burnley were the better team at home against Brighton - Sean Dyche’s squad won the expected goal battle yet lost the match - and Leeds have been inferior against both Man United and Everton. Plus, for as attacking as EPL fans know Leeds to be, they haven’t generated more than one expected goal in either match (0.68 on Matchday One, 0.67 on Matchday Two). That said, Leeds dominated Burnley last season. In their visit to Turf Moor, it was a 4-0 blowout. In the reverse fixture at Elland Road, the match finished 1-0. I’m not entirely convinced by Leeds just yet, so I believe we’re in for a low scoring contest. Burnley are better than their record reflects and should be desperate for a point or three, and I fancy them to grab one in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Burnley 2, Leeds 2

Match #4 - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford

Analysis: The key question here - are Watford capable of getting a goal against a Tottenham defense that has yet to concede? History says yes, underlying form says no. Watford have managed a goal in two of their last three visits to Tottenham, but haven’t managed more than one expected goal against either Aston Villa or Brighton. Additionally, Watford have failed to score in five of their last season EPL road fixtures. Tottenham, on the other hand, have scored at least two goals in two of Watford’s last three visits. Coming off a midweek fixture that saw multiple starters involved, including Harry Kane, I believe manager Nuno Espirito Santo will settle for keeping a third straight clean sheet. Watford haven’t shown me they’re capable of matching Tottenham’s quality, so I think it’ll be a calm victory for Spurs.

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Watford 0

Match #5 - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United

Analysis: Much like Burnley, Wolves are desperate for a point and a goal after losing their first two matches, both by a 1-0 scoreline. The good news? In their last match against Tottenham, Bruno Lage’s side generated 1.5 expected goals. Manchester United arrive with a 27-match unbeaten run away from Old Trafford, and will set a new EPL road unbeaten record if they avoid defeat at Molineux. That said, all three of Wolves’ three wins against United have come at their home ground and Wolves haven’t lost consecutive home league matches against United since 1967. Additionally, in their last three meetings against United, the hosts have scored at least once in all three matches. The final positive sign? Daniel Podence returned to action in midweek action and could bolster this Wolves attack. So have a little fun, play against the streak and ride a desperate Wolves side.

Prediction: Wolves 2, United 1