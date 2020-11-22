PL Update: Liverpool cruise past Leicester City
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard recap Sunday's Premier League action, from Liverpool's blowout win over Leicester to an entertaining scoreless draw at Elland Road.
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard recap Sunday's Premier League action, from Liverpool's blowout win over Leicester to an entertaining scoreless draw at Elland Road.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
The Knicks have emerged as potential trade partners with the Lakers for JaVale McGee, as Los Angeles continues to try and free up cap space to sign free agent center Marc Gasol, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed Sunday.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
An awful upset.
The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
In the wake of guard Klay Thompson's season-ending injury, the Warriors used their big trade exception to acquire forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
Pittsburgh defeated Jacksonville to remain perfect at 10-0.
The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.
After winning the final tennis tournament to be held at London’s O2 Arena, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev must hope that he will defy the recent trend for champions of the Nitto ATP Finals to struggle in the ensuing season. This trophy has been a poisoned chalice of late, starting with Andy Murray’s pyrrhic victory over Novak Djokovic here in 2016. Exhausted by his push to finish the season as world No 1, Murray soon succumbed to injury, and the pattern has continued with the next three champions – Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas – all failing to advance their rankings the year after achieving career highs at the O2. In a different world, it might be tempting to salute Medvedev’s 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Dominic Thiem as a coming-of-age moment. As conclusive proof that he is ready to start winning majors. But we have all been here too many times before to make any confident predictions. So many likely lads have shone at this event, only to be squashed by the resilience and nous of the Big Three – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – when the next year’s majors come around. What we can say is that Sunday’s two competitors – Medvedev and Dominic Thiem – had both proved their credentials by beating a member of tennis’s holy trinity in Saturday’s semi-finals. And that hasn’t happened before here: a double setback for the big boys at such a late stage of the year.
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.
UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Dana White addressed: Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in DecemberMatching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade nextConor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight IslandShogun Rua's lackluster performance and that he'd like Shogun to retireSome surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)