Leno howler hands Everton the lead over Arsenal
Bernd Leno completely flubs Richarlison's cross and puts the ball into his own net to put Everton ahead of Arsenal at the Emirates.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
DALLAS (AP) Anthony Davis is back for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Dallas Mavericks have to see how long they might without their big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Luka Doncic scored 30 points, leading the Mavericks to a 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night as Davis was rusty after missing 30 games with right calf and heel issues, the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's career.
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021
Led by Luka Doncics 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, the Mavericks defeated the Lakers, 115-110. Dennis Schroder recorded 25 points and 13 assists for the Lakers in the losing effort, while Anthony Davis added four points (2-10 FG) and four rebounds in 17 minutes of play in his return from injury. The Mavericks improve to 32-26 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 35-24.
Brown now goes from protecting Lamar Jackson to doing the same for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
The Baltimore Ravens traded tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs for a massive draft haul
The Steelers might need to make some changes to their offseason plans.
The Baltimore Ravens could soon come to a solution in the Orlando Brown Jr. saga, as Josina Anderson reports talks are 'heating up'
It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.
SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino shares reporting into the Yankees’ front office process, and their view of what they’ve seen on the field.
Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 261 main card in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Celtics took time to acknowledge the loss of Kentucky basketball player and Dorcester native Terrence Clarke on Thursday night.
Our first round mock draft for the 2021 NFL draft projects multiple trades, plus landing spots for Justin Fields and other top prospects.
This pick would be a huge win for the Vikings considering their struggles on the offensive line.
Here are seven takeaways from their conversation with the media.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the New York Knicks' resurgence
The Rams clapped back at Kliff Kingsbury after he roasted the team and Sean McVay for their Malibu draft headquarters.
Alex Smith inspired many with his comeback for the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback took issue with his coaches' approach.
The Chiefs wanted to revolutionize the universe of jersey numbers available to players. The quarterback who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV doesn’t like that very much. “Good luck trying to block the right people now!” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram. “[G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.” It possibly [more]