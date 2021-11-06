PJ Washington to visit specialist for injured elbow

Rod Boone: James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then.

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington has been diagnosed with a left elbow hyperextension and has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. He is also out for Sunday’s game against the Clippers. #Hornets say he will be reevaluated early next week. – 5:23 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington left in the fourth quarter with a left elbow hyperextension and will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:09 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington suffered a hyperextended left elbow and will not return. – 12:09 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is hurt. Grabbing his left elbow it appears. – 11:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / November 5, 2021

Rod Boone: PJ Washington (hyper extended left elbow) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Sacramento. LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 4, 2021

Rod Boone: PJ Washington is available to play against the Heat in Miami. Terry Rozier is out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 29, 2021