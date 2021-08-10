PJ Tucker helped Bucks win the NBA Championship. He’s returning to Raleigh to celebrate.

P.J. Tucker will return Raleigh this week for a homecoming celebration of his 2021 NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA star and Raleigh native will meet with fans and sign autographs at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at John Chavis Memorial Park, the city of Raleigh announced in a news release Tuesday.

It will mark Tucker’s first visit to his hometown since he became an NBA champion with the Bucks during their Game 6 win against the Phoenix Suns on July 20.

Tucker grew up in Raleigh and played basketball at the Raleigh Boys Club and Enloe High School, which was also home to North Carolina Central Head Coach LeVelle Moton and Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan. The school honored the trio of basketball stars during its “Night of Legends” in February 2019.

The celebration also will be one of the first to be held at Chavis Park since it reopened in June after being closed for renovations for almost two years.

The event will be open to the public and will include a brief program, music and outdoor activities, the release states. The park is at 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The 36-year-old announced last week he won’t be returning to Milwaukee for the upcoming season. Instead, he’ll be heading to Florida to play for the Miami Heat, who signed him last week.