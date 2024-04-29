PJ Tucker Is Getting His First Nike Sneaker Collaboration Through the Air Flight ’89

PJ Tucker, the NBA’s undisputed king of sneaker collectors, is getting his first-ever Nike collaboration.

The PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight ’89 Low will release this week exclusively through his Houston sneaker boutique, The Better Generation. Premium baby blue suede takes over the upper with panels alternating between a perforated and pebbled texture. Beneath the Flight logo on the heel sits a special “PJ 17” mark representing his name and playing number. A white and off-white midsole sits above a baby blue outsole.

Tucker debuted the sneaker while warming up for a game at the beginning of April and later gifted a pair to LeBron James, who wore the shoe before and after a game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Tucker is well known in NBA and sneaker circles for a shoe collection so exhaustive that it’s even befuddled the people involved in a given sneaker’s conception. In 2018, he collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti to create the Urchin silhouette. Nike has also given Tucker player-exclusive colorways of its sneakers, but the Air Flight ’89 marks the first time his own shoe form the Swoosh has released.

As the name suggests, the Air Flight ’89 released as a basketball sneaker in 1989. It’s often compared to the Air Jordan 4 for their resemblance to each other, and Scottie Pippen wore the sneaker before he was given his own signature model.

The PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight ’89 will release Sunday, May 5, exclusively through The Better Generation. Pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced.

