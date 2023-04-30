PJ Mustipher signs undrafted free agent with Denver Broncos

Following the conclusion of the NFL draft, the frenzy to sign undrafted free agents is always tough to keep up with. A number of former Penn State players took advantage of the ability to sign an undrafted free agent contract to keep their NFL dreams alive despite not getting a call during the draft like some of their teammates.

Among those signing a free agent contract was team captain and defensive lineman PJ Mustipher. Mustipher signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the draft.

Mustipher spent six seasons at Penn State and he racked up plenty of experience in that time. Mustipher appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2018 and played in all 13 games of the 2022 season after having his 2021 season cut short due to injury after just five games.

Mustipher, a team captain for the past two seasons, closed out his Penn State career with 144 total tackles, including four in Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory at the end of the 2022 season, sending him out as a Rose Bowl champion. Mustipher was named an All-Big Ten second-team player by Big Ten coaches and third-team player by Big Ten media. He was also named an AP All-Big Ten second-team player and received the team’s Tim Shaw Thrive Award and the Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award/

Mustipher came to Penn State as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, a recruiting class that also included Micah Parsons, Jahan Dotson, and Pat Freiermuth as well as 2023 draft picks Juice Scruggs and Will Levis.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire