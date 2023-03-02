PJ Mustipher runs official 5.41 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
The NFL Players Association’s report cards for all 32 teams found that the vast majority of players think highly of their strength coaches. The Ravens were a major exception. The NFLPA report card gave 16 teams’ strength coaches a grade of either A or A+, and only two teams got a grade lower than B. [more]
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
The Chiefs produced some low grades in the recently released NFLPA Player Report Card.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
Grant Williams was a healthy scratch Wednesday night for the first time since May 2021. So, why didn't the Celtics forward see the floor? Our Chris Forsberg believes there are two main factors at play.
Cam Brown knows how dangerous Justin Fields is and doesn't understand why the Bears would trade the budding star quarterback.
The Patriots didn't fare very well in the NFLPA's recent player survey, but if you ask Matt Judon and Carl Davis, the Ravens have a far worse issue on their strength staff.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal and both teams are in slightly different places heading into the latest edition of their incredible rivalry.