PJ Hall shines again, but Clemson basketball suffers home-court loss against Georgia Tech

CLEMSON – Georgia Tech made 15 3-pointers to stun Clemson 93-90 in double overtime Tuesday night in an ACC game at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum.

Led 68-60 with 1:33 remaining, but the Yellow Jackets rallied for the victory, tying the game at 71 to force the extra period. The game was tied at 72 after one overtime before the Yellow Jackets outscored Clemson 11-8 in the second overtime.

It was the fourth loss in five games for Clemson (12-5, 2-4 ACC), which snapped a three-game league losing streak with a win against Boston College on Saturday.

Clemson slipped to 21-9 against Georgia Tech under Coach Brad Brownell, including a 13-2 record against the Yellow Jackets at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers fell to 7-2 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

Georgia Tech (9-8, 2-4) snapped a five-game losing streak after starting the season 8-3 under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire.

The game was close from the outset. There were four lead changes and two ties in the opening half, which ended with Clemson clinging to a 32-30 lead.

Georgia Tech kept it close by converging 3-point shots – seven of the Yellow Jackets’ 11 first-half baskets were from beyond the arc, including their first five of the game.

Clemson's PJ Hall keeping a hot hand

PJ Hall got Clemson off to a fast start for a second consecutive game, nearly posting a double-double in the game’s first 20 minutes with 13 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers' senior center continued his onslaught in the second half and finished with 31 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, including a career-high nine offensive rebounds.

Living up to his first-team preseason All-ACC selection, Hall scored made 11-of-23 shots and 8-of-10 free throws. It was his ninth 20-point game of the season and his second consecutive double-double.

Jack Clark could be key role player for Clemson

It took a while, but Jack Clark returned to Clemson’s lineup Tuesday night against Georgia Tech. Clark, a graduate transfer from NC State, missed the last 10 games with injury. At 6-foot-10, he could fill a key role for the Tigers down the season’s home stretch, adding another active rebounder for Brownell.

Clemson outrebounded Tech 26-13 in the opening half, with Clark grabbing two rebounds.

Clark averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds last season with the Wolfpack. He was medically cleared to play on Saturday against Boston College, but Brownell has been cautious in rushing Clark too much.

“He really hasn’t practiced very much, so there’s a lot he doesn’t know,” Brownell said. “I wish maybe I’d thrown him out there for two or three minutes (against Boston College). We’re just going to kind of wait and see, game to game.”

The wait and see finally ended Tuesday.

When RJ Godfrey plays well, so do Tigers

RJ Godfrey is an accurate barometer of success for the Tigers, who are 6-0 when the 6-foot-8 sophomore scores 10 points or more. He only had eight points against Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

Godfrey, who scored a career-high 19 points against Queens on Dec. 22, has played at least 14 minutes in six consecutive games, scoring in double figures on two of those occasions.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball loses to Georgia Tech in double overtime