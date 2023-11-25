PJ Hall scores career-high 29 for Clemson basketball in win over Alcorn State

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball's star center, PJ Hall, set a new career high in scoring Friday as the Tigers beat Alcorn State 90-69. The senior scored 29 points on 61% shooting from the field.

Hall's big night continued his strong offensive start to the season. The Spartanburg native hasn't scored fewer than 14 points in the Tigers' first five games.

"I didn't realize it was getting that high," Hall said of his total. "(My teammates) found me open a lot.... It was a lot of help from them."

Twenty of Hall's points came in the second half, when he went 7-for-10 from the field.

"He's a terrific player," coach Brad Brownell said. "He's worked hard at it for a couple of years, and it's been challenging for him. He's had to deal with tremendous amounts of adversity. He deserves this."

Clemson improved to 5-0 with the win over Alcorn State (1-7).

Strong shooting lifts Clemson

Alcorn State hit plenty of shots against Clemson men's basketball on Friday. The Braves shot 50%, the highest percentage of any Clemson opponent so far.

But the Tigers' offense was able to make up for it: Clemson shot 49% from the field and used its continued strong 3-point shooting to overwhelm the Braves.

Clemson entered the game as the ACC's second-best 3-point shooting team with 40.2% on the young season. The Tigers were coming off a win over Boise State in which they shot 53.3% from beyond the arc, and they followed it up with an 11-for-29 performance Friday against Alcorn State. It was their third game with double-digit 3-point makes.

Three Tigers had multiple made 3-pointers: Hall (2-for-5) Chase Hunter (3-for-5) and Joe Girard III (3-for-9).

Clemson's defense hopes to start faster

Brownell was unsatisfied with the Tigers' defensive effort, particularly in the first half when Alcorn State shot 57%.

"I didn't think we had great focus," Brownell said. "I was disappointed with our guys at halftime.... The game was very comfortable and very easy and free-flowing and we were scoring, so our sense of urgency wasn't great."

It continued a recent trend of poor defensive starts for Clemson, and Brownell highlighted a pair of games as examples. Two games ago, Davidson shot 34% in the first half in what Brownell called a "very poor" defensive showing. In the next game, Boise State shot 42% in the first half.

Clemson went on to play better second-half defense and win in both games. But with the Tigers' schedule about to heat up, they'll need to start a little stronger.

"We've had some spurts where we haven't been good as we need to be, and we've had some where we've done a good job," Brownell said. "We've got to sustain better, and we've got to come out of the gates a little bit better in some of these games."

Up next

Clemson faces No. 15 Alabama (4-1) on the road Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: PJ Hall sets new career high as Clemson basketball beats Alcorn State