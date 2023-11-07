PJ Hall scores 20 as Clemson basketball opens 2023-24 season with win over Winthrop

CLEMSON — Clemson men's basketball opened the 2023-24 season Monday with a 78-56 win over Winthrop at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers overcame a slow start on offense with a much stronger second half to improve to 38-1 all-time in season openers.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell attributed to the early offensive issues to first-game jitters. The Tigers were shooting 33% from the field with about four minutes left in the first half but picked up the pace to end the half at 37%.

During a long Clemson field goal drought in which the Tigers (1-0) missed six straight, Winthrop (0-1) managed to cut what had been a 12-point lead to just four. Clemson managed a 7-2 run near the end of the half for a 33-24 lead at halftime.

Clemson's offense was significantly better in the second half, shooting 50% from the field and 44% from 3. It shared and took care of the ball better, too: Clemson had two second-half turnovers after eight in the first half and 14 assists in the second after just seven in the first.

"Our guys were a little amped up for sure," Brownell said. "It probably showed a little bit in how we play in the first half. Thought we were a little erratic on offense.... I thought we played well defensively, and as the game wore on, we got better offensively."

PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin lead Clemson

Starting bigs PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin led the Tigers offensively. Hall, the Tigers' top returning scorer, had 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, plus five rebounds. He was 2-for-6 from 3-point range.

Schieffelin went 5-for-8 for 16 points and had seven rebounds.

Also notable was sophomore forward RJ Godfrey off the bench. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Starting guard Chase Hunter rounded out the group of Tigers in double figures with 10 points, a rebound and two assists.

Key transfers make Clemson debuts

The Tigers are playing with four new transfers, two of whom are poised to be especially big contributors this season. Those newcomers carving out roles alongside returners like Hall, Hunter and Schieffelin are the ones to watch in Clemson's early games.

In the opener, Syracuse transfer Joe Girard III was quiet offensively. The starting guard had three points and went 1-for-5 from the field in 26 minutes, with his only make a 3-pointer late in the first half. He added two rebounds and a team-high four assists to his stat line.

"He missed a missed a couple shots that we know he'll make," Brownell said. "He's very willing passer, a guy who just wants to win. He's going to make the right play nine times out of 10."

NC State transfer Jack Clark came off the bench as sophomore Chauncey Wiggins got the start at the 3 spot. Clark has been limited after recovering from offseason surgeries. He went 2-for-5 from the field, with both makes from beyond the arc. It was a promising start for the wing, who is competing to replace former Clemson standout Hunter Tyson.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball opens 2023-24 season with win over Winthrop