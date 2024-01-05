PJ Hall named the ACC’s biggest x-factor this college basketball season

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Basketball team have started off their season the right way, but conference play is where the program really needs to excel in 2024.

The Tigers have a huge opportunity this season to do something they’ve never done before: Win the ACC Championship. Obviously, there is a ton of season left with this team still having a lot to prove, but the talent on this squad speaks for itself. They came close last year, and this season’s Tigers look like the better team.

For the Tigers to make a real run at it, center PJ Hall will have to continue his excellent run. How important is Hall to Clemson? According to College Sports Wire’s latest article, naming the biggest x-factor in each Power-6 conference this college basketball season is very important. Here’s some of what writer Andy Patton had to say about the ACC’s x-factor.

Hall is currently the ACC Player of the Year favorite, alongside RJ Davis at North Carolina and Kyle Filipowski at Duke, and he holds the cards for this Clemson team to shake off the reputation they’ve developed the past few years of performing well in the non-conference and then falling apart once they get into ACC play. Hall’s impact both offensively and defensively is critical to Clemson’s overall success this year and their chances of finishing top three in the ACC and earning a favorable seed in March.

Currently averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, Hall may just be the best player in the conference. If he can keep up this pace, the Tigers will be a team no one wants to see in the ACC Tournament and possibly the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire