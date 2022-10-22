To honor Pat Summitt, Tennessee football is wearing blue vs. UT Martin
Why are the Vols wearing blue?
Why are the Vols wearing blue?
Tristen Nash was the only child of the pro wrestler and his wife, Tamara Nash.
You knew Sabrina wasn't going to pick against the Ducks...what about Lee Corso? See how the GameDay crew picked on Saturday.
All eyes are on Joseph Weté, Caleb Williams' former high school teammate, after he entered the transfer portal. #USC
Massive Big 12 bout between No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma state this weekend.
The Wu-Tang Clan created the most valuable music recording in history -- and the story behind it is as outrageous as its price tag. The Staten Island, N.Y., rap group spent six years secretly...
TreVaughn Roach-Carter was surprised to find out that FDA regulations ban men who have had sex with men in the past five years from donating sperm.
President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of their concern about their physical well-being. Biden made the comment in an MSNBC interview in which he repeated his concerns about “mega MAGA” Republicans — what he describes as a minority of the party that has come under the sway of former President Donald Trump and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and other extreme views. “I think one of the reasons there’s not more mainstream conservative Republicans running out there is because they’re so concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they’re really hardedge,” Biden said in the interview.
The optics aren't admittedly great of taking from academics to give to athletics. But well-meaning billionaires are not the answer.
What a raw and very important piece.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach made Wednesday's practice optional after Sam Westmoreland's death, athletic director John Cohen says.
The 49ers' trade for Christian McCaffrey sounds a little familiar.
The DC film, starring Dwayne Johnson, has a few obvious cameos and some brief ones you may overlook.
"Dear John" walked so this song could run.
Sports bettors look to be backing the Ducks, with the point spread strongly favoring the home team.
Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow popped up on Las Vegas’ injury report on Thursday with a hip issue. But it sounds like Renfrow has a decent chance of being available for the team’s contest against the Texans. That may not be the case, however, for tight end Darren Waller, who hasn’t practiced this week with a [more]
Here's what we know about plans Trump's rally in Robstown on Oct. 22.
As the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Saturday's Game 3, a look at three reasons why the Astros retain a significant upper hand in this ALCS.
Slasher movie sequel 'Terrifier 2,' which centers on sadistic Art the Clown, has proven to be gory horror for the eyes – and the stomach, fans say.
STORY: At a community center, people, often moved to tears, were laying flowers and cards and signing a book of condolence in front of a giant portrait of Lola. Lola's murder has became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect to call for tougher immigration policies. The main suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested on Monday (October 17) and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture.
Russia would really benefit from a pause in the war right now, and this is exactly what they are trying to achieve.