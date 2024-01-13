PJ Hall, Joseph Girard III lead Clemson basketball past Boston College, ending losing streak at 3

CLEMSON -- PJ Hall scored 26 points as Clemson snapped a three-game losing streak with an 89-78 victory against Boston College on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Hall snapped out of a recent slump by converting 10 of 18 shots and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Hall’s big day enabled No. 22 Clemson (12-4, 2-3 ACC) to defeat Boston College (10-6, 1-4) for the 11th time in their past 13 meetings. The Eagles, who have lost three of their past four games, were playing without two starters – leading scorer Quentin Post and Prince Aligbe – because of illness, and the Tigers capitalized, dominating inside against the smaller Eagles.

Still, Boston College was able to keep it close for a while and trailed by just two points, 31-29, with four minutes left in the first half. But Clemson’s Joseph Girard III scored six points in a 13-6 run to close the half and give the Tigers a nine-point cushion at the break.

The Eagles cut Clemson’s lead to six, 46-40, early in the second half, but the Tigers responded with a 13-2 run to take command.

Clemson improved to 7-1 this season at Littlejohn and 16-3 during the past two seasons combined.

Here are key takeaways from the victory against Boston College:

Clemson center PJ Hall responds with one of best games

PJ Hall responded in a big way to a challenge issued by Brad Brownell after the Tigers’ loss at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Brownell urged his center out of Dorman High to “fight harder for better position and play like an All-American.” Hall obliged, turning in one of the best games of his career and once again flashing the talent that he showed at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp and NBA Combine last year.

In addition to his 26 points and 11 rebounds, Hall converted all six of his free throw attempts and had two blocks and a steal. It was Hall's eighth 20-point game of the season and his third double-double.

Clemson's Joseph Girard III moving on up

Girard, who also had 26 points against Boston College, continues to move his way up the ACC’s all-time 3-point leaders list. His 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the first half was the 342nd of his career, tying him with former Duke standout Trajan Langdon for fourth place on the league’s list. Langdon played for the Blue Devils from 1995-99.

Girard, who has made a gaudy 48% of his 3-point shots in his career against Boston College, added a four 3-pointers in the second half to break the tie and move into fourth place alone. Next up on the list? Former Georgia Tech star Dennis Scott, who had 351 3-pointers during his career from 1988-90.

Clemson sophomore RJ Godfrey (10) scores near Boston College forward Elijah Strong (31) during the first half Jan 13, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, USA.

Godfrey emerging as key player off Clemson's bench

Sophomore forward RJ Godfrey continues to make progress, emerging as the Tigers’ most valuable sixth man. His latest effort was impressive – 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in just 19 minutes of play against Boston College.

Godfrey has scored 52 points in the Tigers’ past six games while shooting an impressive 24-of-31 from the field, or 77.4%.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: PJ Hall scores 26 points as Clemson cruises past Boston College in ACC