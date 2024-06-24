PJ Hall goes to NBA champion Boston Celtics in last On3 mock draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is just two days away, and Clemson’s PJ Hall is one of several players hoping to hear their names called on Day 2 of the draft in New York.

On3 released its latest — and final — mock draft Monday morning and sees Hall going to the NBA champion Boston Celtics. Boston has the 30th and 55th picks in the draft, and On3 sees Hall being chosen by the Celtics in the second round.

In On3’s mock draft, Hall went one spot ahead of Southern California’s Bronny James. France’s Zaccharie Risacher has been forecast as the consensus top overall pick in this year’s draft.

Last week, CBS Sports had Hall going 41st overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Bleacher Report and The Ringer both projected Hall going four spots below at 45th overall to the Sacramento Kings, and The Athletic had the former Clemson forward going 50th overall to the Indiana Pacers.

RELATED: Where PJ Hall goes in latest 2024 NBA mock drafts

Hall closed out a memorable four-year run at Clemson by averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2023-24. He made all 36 starts last season and helped lead Clemson to the school’s first Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1980.

Hall is hoping to become the second Tigers player selected in back-to-back NBA Drafts. A year ago, Clemson’s Hunter Tyson was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 37th overall pick.

The NBA Draft begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with first-round coverage being televised by both ABC and ESPN. Round 2 begins Thursday at 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire