PJ Fleck on Michigan football: ‘They’re the best team I’ve seen’ as a coach

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck did not mince words after the finale of Michigan football’s 52-10 drubbing of his Gophers: he’s never seen a better team.

It only took seconds into the game before the Wolverines put Minnesota behind on the scoreboard, and they never looked back. Even though the Big Ten West team had cut it to two scores after scoring a late first-half touchdown, it was short-lived as the maize and blue just piled on. Even the backups drove down the field with impunity.

After the game, Fleck didn’t hold back when it came to praising Michigan football. Here’s everything he had to say about the Wolverines in his postgame press conference.

Opening statement

Photo: Isaiah Hole

First and foremost, congratulations to Michigan. They’re as good as advertised. I said this on the radio a second ago, I think they’re the best football team I’ve seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I’ve never seen a football team like that, that deep. I’m not sure if this is true, but I was told this walking off the field, I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played like 74 of them. I don’t know.

They’re one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes. They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves. They’re very good at each position. They’re very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it at will tonight.

No. 1, it falls on me, 100% They’re a really good football team, though, so you can’t take that away from them. We got beat tonight, period. We didn’t lose the game, they beat us, period. In every facet of the game. Every aspect of the game, offense, defense, and special teams. You can’t win games by giving them two pick-sixes. You know, we were off schedule.

The main difference was they were really efficient and we were off schedule. And it felt like we were behind the chains the entire game. I thought we ran the ball well, and then all of a sudden we’d be behind the chains. And the minute you drop back with these guys, and you saw that, they just suffocate your pocket. It’s unfortunate.

On the two pick-sixes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The kid makes a heck of a play on the first pick-six. We’ve got a protection route, and all he does is just kind of eyes it and falls off the protection. A protection route means it’s a go route, it’s protecting the inside-out route. And he just falls off, makes a great play. It’s a heck of a play.

And the second one, I don’t think he even saw him, but he still threw it and the guy had to make a heck of a play. He had to jump in the air, make the play he did, and picked it. But again there was — we just didn’t execute at a high enough level. And again, we were behind the chains. And we get it, possessions are everything against them.

It’s almost like playing a triple-option team that doesn’t run the triple-option but scores at will — every possession counts. And if you go three-and-out and punt, it’s going to be a long afternoon. If you get a holding penalty on a long run, it’s going to be a long afternoon. You get an illegal formation or illegal shift and we don’t wait for him to get set, it’s going to be a long afternoon. You get sacked, it’s going to be a long afternoon.

They’re that good up front. They won the line of scrimmage, period.

Did he feel they had some momentum to start the second half?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

They played their tails off until the end. They were better than us tonight. Period. Like I said, every aspect. We were going into score to end the half and I didn’t want to give the ball back to them. We were going to go for it on fourth down, so let the clock all the way come down to 22 seconds. And then we got the first down, clocked it. We knew we were going to take a shot at the endzone. If we didn’t get the shot in the endzone, we were going to kick a field goal. We were going to come away with points either way.

But I wasn’t going to not get the fourth down and give the ball back to them with a minute to go on the 35-yard line. That’s definitely what I’m not going to do with two timeouts. Definitely not going to do that. So that was the whole description of that end of that second half — or the first half. I thought we executed that very well. Exactly what we wanted to do, executed it well, got a touchdown. Got a stop and then unfortunately we had to punt to them and then they scored.

Once you get down three touchdowns to these guys, it’s hard. It’s really hard to come back. Everything changes and then you got to give it at least a shot, start throwing the ball down the field. And then you get sacked, give it back to them, and then they score again. Then the game is out of reach at that point.

They’re a really good football team. Really good. Well-coached, disciplined, aggressive, everything you want to talk about a great football team is, they are. They give you nothing. They don’t give you anything.

Challenges that Michigan's run game poses

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Well, it gives you a ton. One, the physicality of it. And I would say we’re a pretty physical team. I would not say that we’re not, so I’d say we are, but the physicality of it, the precision of it. And then the multiple ways they get to a lot of different things. And then having threats on the outside that can just flat-out fly, an accurate quarterback, big running backs.

They run tons of gap schemes — multiple pullers, they’re good. And those are big pullers, big athletic pullers. There’s a difference between being big and being big and athletic, and then strong on top of it. They’re very good.

On having seven yards in the third quarter

Photo: Isaiah Hole

That’s not many yards. They’re pretty good.

