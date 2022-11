GlobeNewswire

Revenue for first nine months of 2022 increased to $59.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2021Discussions with U.S. FDA progressed regarding both biologic license applications for AVT02 (adalimumab); aiming to launch in the U.S., if approved, on July 1, 2023; additional regulatory approvals granted in major marketsContinued pipeline progression with submission of marketing applications for AVT04, biosimilar candidate to Stelara®, in major markets including the U.S. and EU