Pizza shop worker gets a shot at the NFL, signs with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have dipped into a North Dakota pizza parlor to sign a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle to their practice squad.

Sebastian Gutierrez, a 24-year-old free agent who played for the Minot State University Beavers was added to the Pats practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

During his college career, he played 42 games with 35 starts, the Patriots reported.

But while he waited for the NFL to give him a call, Gutierrez worked part-time at a restaurant in Minot named Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, KFYR reported.

“I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security I guess,” restaurant owner Losson Leonard told KFYR.

“He’s like, you’re my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here so that’s what happened. My manager, Denise gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he’s not training.”

Leonard even posted a tribute to his former employee on Facebook.

“I think he’s a great young man and I wish him the best. I think he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL,” Leonard told KFYR.

In May, Gutierrez spent training camp with the Denver Broncos but didn’t make the 53-man roster and was cut, according to Inforum.com.

After signing with the Pats, the Beavers posted a Instagram post congratulating the lineman.

The Patriots are 1-3 and in fourth place in the AFC East behind the New York Jets.

