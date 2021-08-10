Pizza pop-up Quarter Sheets is opening an Echo Park restaurant

Pimento Grove pizza at the pop-up Quarter Sheets in Glendale. The flavor will most likely make an appearance in the new restaurant. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)





Glendale’s “Detroit-ish” pizza pop-up is going permanent. Quarter Sheets, the combination pizza and dessert home operation from chefs Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin, is set to open in Echo Park in September. The brick-and-mortar restaurant will fill the former Trencher sandwich shop with Lindell’s by-the-slice and whole pizzas. The menu also will feature Ziskin’s signature slab cakes, chocolate cream pies and other baked goods; new seasonal side dishes and salads; and a beer and wine program.

Diners can expect a standing menu of four to five flavors of farmers market toppings on cheese-crusted whole pizzas crafted with 24 hour-fermented dough, plus weekly specials. For slices, look for thinner, Sicilian-inspired square pizzas. The Echo Park restaurant will launch with takeout, then add dine-in service with 20 to 30 seats indoors. A number of touches from Lindell and Ziskin’s home will adorn the restaurant, including their collection of vinyl records. Follow along on Instagram for updates.

1305 Portia St., Los Angeles, instagram.com/quartersheets

Sticky Rice's new walk-up window in Highland Park serves curries, snacks and a Thai-inspired hamburger along York Boulevard. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Sticky Rice debuts a walk-up window

Echo Park and Grand Central Market Thai restaurant Sticky Rice has opened a branch in Highland Park. The newest outpost features sidewalk seating only, with a menu of curries, noodle soups, salads, specials (such as panang curry fries and fish-sauce wings) and snacks available via a walk-up window. Sticky Rice Highland Park is attached to a forthcoming music venue and bar, the Goldfish, with both businesses taking root in the former Hi-Hat space. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays.

5043 York Blvd., Los Angeles, eatsickyrice.com

Mom’s Touch lands in Gardena

Mom’s Touch, a Korea-founded fried-chicken chain, has expanded to the U.S. with a location in Gardena. Chicken wings, tenders and sandwich-bound thighs get a 24-hour marinade before frying to order and can come in such flavors as cheesy onion, apple, soy garlic and a spicy “Fuego,” all breaded in a Cajun-inspired seasoning blend. Sides such as French fries, coleslaw and creamed corn are also on offer, and locations in Long Beach and City of Industry are also in the works. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1400 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Unit 120, Gardena, momstouchusa.com

The Korean fried chicken chain Mom's Touch offers sandwiches and saucy wings at its new Gardena outpost. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Dave’s Hot Chicken comes to SGV

The rapidly expanding Dave's Hot Chicken chain has opened its first location in the San Gabriel Valley, with seven levels of spiciness to coat its chicken tenders and sliders in Rosemead. New locations also are planned for Santa Ana, Ladera, Lakewood, San Bernardino and beyond. The new Rosemead restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

3642 Rosemead Blvd., Rosemead, (626) 550-0655, daveshotchicken.com

Tocaya and Tender Greens merge

The Los Angeles-founded fast-casual chains Tocaya and Tender Greens are merging to form One Table Restaurant Brands. A representative for the new holding company said that the menus and concepts will remain separate and that more locations are planned for both.

Various locations, tocaya.com and tendergreens.com.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.