Pizza Hut Is Testing Plant-Based 'Beyond Pepperoni'

Pizza Hut plant-based Beyond Pepperoni™ Pizza

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Most major chain restaurants have at least dabbled in plant-based meat at this point, and Pizza Hut is no exception. This past November, the nostalgia-loving pizza giant partnered with Beyond Meat to roll out Beyond Sausage for a limited time nationwide — and our taste tester was pretty content.

Of course, though sausage is a perfectly serviceable topping, pepperoni is the pizza king — and even last year, we were already asking if a meat-free pepperoni was in the cards. Well, wait no more: Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have teamed up for another launch — the Beyond Pepperoni Pizza — though this plant-based pie is going to be trickier to track down.

Starting today, Pizza Hut's Beyond Pepperoni — which was co-created by the Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut culinary teams and will therefore be available exclusively at Pizza Hut — will launch at nearly 70 Pizza Hut locations for a limited time only in five American markets: Albany, New York; Columbus and Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.

The pair explains that the faux-meat is "crisped and seasoned to savory perfection" which "delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut's classic pepperoni." The base ingredients are peas and rice, "with no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol." And customers can order a Beyond Pepperoni on any of Pizza Hut's crusts.

"Pizza Hut's new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza delivers the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love," Georgeanne Erickson, Pizza Hut's chief brand officer, stated. "With this new plant-based option, we're giving customers more choices and more reasons to love Pizza Hut."

Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, also chimed in. "We know there is strong consumer demand for pepperoni, and we're thrilled to unveil a game-changing plant-based pepperoni topping as the next chapter in our innovation-focused partnership with Pizza Hut," he said. "We're confident fans will love Beyond Pepperoni as it delivers the crisped edges and savory flavor profile of Pizza Hut's classic pepperoni with the added benefits of plant-based meat."