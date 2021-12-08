Pius Suter: Why he's going to read up on Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter, Dec. 8, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter, Dec. 8, 2021.
The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there's a lot," of players with flu-related illnesses. “It's not COVID," Campbell said Wednesday. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually.
"... and one thing I've learned with Tiger is you never bet against him."
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
Current 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is on a consecutive game winning streak. Read about the records she's shattering during her time on the game show.
Did Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde overreact in their postgame press conference Monday night, or were they right to be upset with a reporter's question about their run defense? Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared his thoughts on NBC Sports Boston's "Quick Slants."
Somewhere, DeAndre Hopkins is laughing at the Texans
Kuir, who is 21 inches taller than the opposing team's point guard, helped Belfry advance in the 15th region playoffs on Tuesday.
“It’s not true what she says,” Nunes said. “I’m ducking nobody. That is not true. When she says all of those things, it’s bad for her.”
Cameras caught a small dust-up.
If the Cardinals lose Monday night, the race for the NFC No. 1 seed will tighten.
It’s now been 10 years since one of the last truly devastating hits the NFL has witnessed. Thursday, December 8, 2011. The Browns visited the Steelers. Colt McCoy played quarterback for Cleveland. James Harrison provided the Pittsburgh defense with a degree of physicality and, in turn, intimidation. As the clock moved under six minutes to [more]
Taysom Hill isn't a good QB in reality, but he's a great fantasy option against a generous Jets defense. 4for4 examines Week 14 matchups to trust and fade.
The Bills' season is now hanging in the balance after their loss to the Patriots. Here are some observations Sal Maiorana had on what happened Monday.
Here are three decisions the Vikings probably want back:
Now's the time to take a chance, especially if you need to win to get into the fantasy playoffs. Jennifer Eakins reveals her list of the top boom-or-bust options for Week 14.
Notre Dame has put the finishing touches on its 2022 schedule.All that was left to determine was the date for a pair of ACC games and the off week. Those have been set, the team announced Tuesday. Notre Dame will play at Syracuse on Oct.
Blackhawks C Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by Rangers D Jacob Trouba.
According to a report from Lee Benson of Oklahoma City's News 9, the Oklahoma Sooners have a "done deal" with Jeff Lebby to be their next offensive coordinator.
“On any given play that can be in a four-down, even front, three-down, odd front. Every single play, you are working."
Damien Harris was able to break records with his touchdown Monday night.