Pius Suter with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

The Maize And Blue Review

While the statistics won't count, it was a Michigan debut for the ages for freshman wing Jett Howard. Introducing himself to the Crisler Arena faithful, Howard added a team-high 30 points and an impressive three-point shooting display in a 88-75 victory over Ferris State on Friday. Not one that ever lacks confidence, Howard certainly felt a little nervous prior to the game, who joked that he struggled shooting the ball in warmups.