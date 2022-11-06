Pius Suter with a Goal vs. New York Rangers
Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 11/06/2022
Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 11/06/2022
That was a fun second half! #GoBlue
Nearly five years later, Chris Long is still looking to set the record straight on his feelings towards the Patriots.
The No. 5 Jayhawks are opening their season Monday. It’s the start of their run to try and defend their national championship this past season.
Nearly all are picking the Chiefs to beat the Titans, but it’s not unanimous.
While the statistics won't count, it was a Michigan debut for the ages for freshman wing Jett Howard. Introducing himself to the Crisler Arena faithful, Howard added a team-high 30 points and an impressive three-point shooting display in a 88-75 victory over Ferris State on Friday. Not one that ever lacks confidence, Howard certainly felt a little nervous prior to the game, who joked that he struggled shooting the ball in warmups.
One of the World Cup stadiums in Qatar is named after the Persian Gulf country's international dialing code — 974 — and another is called “Education City.” Qatar built seven of its eight lavish World Cup stadiums and heavily renovated another. The smallest World Cup host nation since Switzerland in 1954, Qatar has a population of 2.6 million, with only 360,000 Qatari citizens, and a limited domestic league.
Russian investigative journalists have decided to form "a golden company of soldiers" consisting of children of officials and propose they go off to war. Source: Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) media outlet Details: Journalists have started calling and texting the relatives of Russian officials.
Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to prohibit colleges from considering race when making admissions decisions.
The injuries are piling up on the Packers at Ford Field on Sunday. Now Rashan Gary is questionable to return.
His 30-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead.
Raiders winners and losers in 27-20 defeat vs. Jaguars
Here are the top 25 players who could hit the MLB free agent market after the 2022 season.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez took a victory lap at the Phillies' expense after winning a World Series title with the Astros on Saturday night.
73-year-old Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker celebrated his long-awaited first World Series title as a skipper with a beer luge.
Sportsbooks were paying out some huge wins after the World Series.
Giants legend Barry Bonds gave Dusty Baker his deserved flowers after the Astros' skipper won his first World Series championship as a manager.
Willson Contreras was a fixture of trade speculation leading up to the Aug. 2 deadline, and a new report says the Cubs and Astros nearly made a deal for him.
Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters.
The Houston Astros manager has long been seen as a tragicomic figure due to his inability to win the Fall Classic. That time has now passed