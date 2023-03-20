Pius Suter with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
The Warriors' beef with the Grizzlies rose to new heights Saturday night in Memphis.
Many Chargers fans were feeling salty after linebacker Drue Tranquill signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.ATP top 20 1.
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
New Zealand's Danny Lee ended his eight-year title drought with victory in a playoff to win LIV Golf's Tucson event on Sunday.But the 32-year-old held his nerve in a four-player playoff to nail a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to end his lengthy absence from the winner's circle.
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
The 49ers have lost five defensive linemen in the first week of NFL free agency as Jordan Willis lands a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jeff Gordon is upset over fines to Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin backtracks on his fine, Kyle Busch talks etiquette, and Rusty Wallace gets hit.
The 49ers might have found their Daniel Brunskill replacement.
Joey Logano scored his first win of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. A look at winners and losers from the fifth race of the Cup schedule.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.