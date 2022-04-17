Pius Suter with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 04/17/2022
The Detroit Red Wings played a strong first period, but gave up four goals in the second for a 6-1 loss to the division-leading Florida Panthers.
The Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The game can be seen on ESPN and heard on WXYT-FM (97.1).
