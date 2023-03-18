Pius Suter with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/18/2023
Detroit Red Wings matinee at Little Caesars Arena ended with a 10th straight loss to their former rivals, the Colorado Avalanche.
Vanderbilt basketball beat Michigan to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT.
Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 03/18/2023
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
New Zealand's Danny Lee ended his eight-year title drought with victory in a playoff to win LIV Golf's Tucson event on Sunday.But the 32-year-old held his nerve in a four-player playoff to nail a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to end his lengthy absence from the winner's circle.
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.ATP top 20 1.
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Joey Logano scored his first win of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. A look at winners and losers from the fifth race of the Cup schedule.
Colin Cowherd grouped the news of Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets with his baseball venture and returning to the Washington Wizards as failures.
Jordan Spieth said he made two bad swings on Sunday, with the second proving costly as Spieth faded late to a T-3 finish at the Valspar Championship.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles thought he had the opportunity to do something "historically pretty cool," trade down twice in the NFL Draft. But it fell apart.
Kyle Busch: “We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage area between drivers. That’s where the problem lies.”
Several Kentucky basketball players will have big decisions to make, including Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves.