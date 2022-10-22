Pius Suter with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/21/2022
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/21/2022
The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks want to establish a hard-working identity, especially at home. Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks' home opener. “I think back-to-back wins, I think we've showed some good resilience,” Andreas Athanasiou said.
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Dominik Kubalik and Derek Lalonde, Oct. 21, 2022 in Chicago
Andreas Athanasiou (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/21/2022
Max Domi scored his second goal as a member of the Blackhawks in Friday's home opener, and it was the overtime winner against the Detroit Red Wings.
ESPN said the Detroit Red Wings "much better executed" their retro jersey in comparison to the Blackhawks.
