Pittston Area School Board fills winter sports positions during brief meeting

Apr. 16—YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School Board held a brief meeting Tuesday with a short agenda, the biggest single item a long list of winter sports positions.

In boys basketball, Al Semenza was approved as head coach, with Pat McGoff, John Walsh and James Armillay as assistants, Zach Rovinsky as 8th grade coach and Joseph DeLucca as 7th grade coach.

In cheerleading, the board approved Staci Giarratano as instructor, Amy DeOrio as assistant and Jaqueline Rocha as 9th grade instructor. DeOrio was also named assistant competitive cheer instructor and Giarratano as assistant competitive instructor.

In girls basketball, Jeff Gregory was approved as head coach with Natalie Winters, Gregory Ratchford and James Clancy as assistants. Paul McGarry is 7th and 8th grade coach.

In wrestling, David Krantz was approved as head coach, Jared Fulginiti as assistant and Jonathan Martinez as junior high coach.

And in swimming the board approved Lauren Shovlin as head girls coach, Sophia Vanesko as assistant girl's coach and Michael Murphy as assistant boy's swim coach. Jaqueline Rocha was approved as diving coach.

The board also:

—Approved an agreement with Franklin & Marshall College to host a regional program of College Advising Corps, beginning July 1 of this year until June 30, 2026.