Pittston Area rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the 7th inning to beat Hazleton Area 5-4, on a Silvio Giardina RBI hit. The Patriots pick up their first divisional win, and improve to 4-1 overall. They take on Wilkes-Barre Area on Wednesday.

