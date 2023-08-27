Pittsford football sends statement with victory over Athens

ATHENS — The Pittsford varsity football coaches knew their team had a big task heading into week one. They would open the season on the road at Athens, a team they lost to by 20 points in 2022. Now in their second-ever season of 8-player football, Wildcat seniors like Gavyn Carden had risen their goals and expectations for the 2023 season.

They got off to a fast and impressive start by getting revenge against Athens in a 44-16 final. The Wildcats allowed just two touchdowns during the contest, one in each half. The Wildcat offense was more experienced and more prepared as they attacked both from the air and ground.

Senior quarterback Gavyn Carden led the charge for the Wildcats, putting up three touchdowns for Pittsford. Carden had one on the ground and two through the air. He completed all of his pass attempts for 111 yards. Anthony Governo had two touchdowns on the ground for Pittsford. Legend Gore had another rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.

Pittsford football earned a week one victory over Athens on the road.

The Wildcats' passing attack saw senior Bryce Williams catch five balls for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The 2022 dream team defensive back showcased the improved passing game from the Wildcats, who looked to emphasize their dual threat ability heading into the season.

Senior Linebacker Lane Lewis had seven tackles and one sack. Carden had eight tackles for the Wildcats. Ryan Evener had five tackles and one fumble recovery. Alex Logan had one interception and two tackles.

The shutdown victory was a statement win for the improved Wildcat football team, defeating a challenging Athens program that took every advantage against the Wildcats last year. The team lost just one fumble and had one penalty in their 2023 contest.

Head coach Mike Burger says the biggest contribution to their change in play this season has been the consistency at practice and the players buying in.

"The biggest thing is the consistency we have had in practice," said Burger. "The things we were not good at we went to work on. The kids bought in. We didn't have great ball security last year. I think we turned the ball over seven times. When you don't make mistakes, you give yourself more opportunities and that's what we did."

With a road win under their belt, senior quarterback Gavyn Carden and the Wildcats look to face their first Hillsdale County opponent of 2023 in week two. They host the North Adams-Jerome Rams for their home opener on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

