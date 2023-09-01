Pittsford football QB Gavyn Carden showcases talents in win over North Adams-Jerome

PITTSFORD - It was an offensive showcase for the Pittsford varsity football game on Thursday night. They hosted in-county division opponent North Adams-Jerome for their first league game of the season. The Wildcats just defeated Athens by double digits in week one. They continued their dominance early this season with a 50-0 victory.

Leading the way for Pittsford was QB Gavyn Carden. He had a unique game that showcased his rushing, passing, returning ability. It was a Swiss army knife performance for the senior quarterback.

Starting with his night as a punt returner, Carden had four return opportunities. He scored on a 50-yard punt return in the first quarter.

Quarterback Gavyn Carden looks for an open receiver.

He rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Carden had touchdown runs of 60 and 58 yards. This included an additional two 2-point conversions after-the-fact.

After his explosive first half of running over the Rams defense, Carden sat back in the pocket and delivered to passing touchdowns. He found Jake Drawe for a 58-yard touchdown. He then reconnected with his week 1 number one target Bryce Williams for an 18-yard touchdown.

Helping Carden's night of fire was senior running back Legend Gore, who broke away for a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Brendan Nave also had a 34-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

The Pittsford offense had a total of 325 yards, 240 on the ground.

Head coach Mike Burger's defense was led by Jake Drawe with five tackles. Legend Gore had four tackles. Bryce Williams had 3.5 tackles. Owen Hensley and Teagan Williams each had three tackles.

Stats to Watch

Despite the blowout loss, the Rams and head coach Dave Price had played a pretty clean game. The team lost just one fumble on the day and had just four penalties for 25 yards.

On the other side of the field, Pittsford had eight penalties for 88 yards. Penalties have killed Pittsford's offense in the past, and it was a point of emphasis for the Wildcat coaching staff during the offseason and during their preseason practices.

Next Week

Pittsford will face a bounce back Tekonsha team that just handed Waldron a 22-14 defeat. The game will be played at Pittsford on Sept. 8.

The Rams will look to rebound and put their first offensive points of the season on the board against Litchfield. The game will be played at North Adams-Jerome on Sept. 8.

