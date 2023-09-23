Pittsford and Camden-Frontier football win big ahead of their Week 6 showdown

(Watch a highlight above from one of our Week 5 Games of the Week.)

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Camden-Frontier and Pittsford football headed into Week 5 as the favorites in their division rivalry matchups. Both teams pulled off dominating victories ahead of their Week 6 showdown in Camden next Friday.

Camden-Frontier 66, North Adams-Jerome 12

Camden-Frontier capitalized on their opportunity to win their second-straight home game against an SCAA-East division rival. C-F defeated North Adams-Jerome 66-12 for their third win of the season.

The Camden-Frontier rushing attack had 444 total yards. Kayden Hanning had three carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in a 30-yard reception for a touchdown. Hanning was also a force on defense, tallying a total of nine tackles, three TFLs and two sacks.

Leading the rushing attack was captain Kaiden Conroy. Conroy had 125 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. On defense, he had five tackles.

Worm Wickham led the receiving game with three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Cottage Inn Pizza Player of the Week Logan Leggett had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. He had 177 total yards of offense.

Camden-Frontier's Trevor Fitton rumbled in for his first-ever score on a 2-point conversion.

Also making an impact on defense was Chance Friskney with five tackles, including a sack. Ben Salyer had four tackles and one interception.

This game was North Adams-Jerome junior Will Thielen's best offensive night of the season. Thielen had 128 yards on the ground and scored both of North Adams' two touchdowns. On defense, he had 14 total tackles.

Also earning high marks on defense for the Rams was James Johnson with 10 tackles, Kaleb Daniels with seven and Zyler Webb with six tackles, including a sack.

Pittsford 54, Waldron 8

Pittsford had similar success at home after a two-game road stint. The undefeated Wildcats went unresisted most of the game against the Waldron Spartans, earning a 54-8 victory and their fifth on the season.

The Wildcat defense has outscored their opponents 242-40 this season. They are just 23 points shy of their entire offensive scoring total from the 2022 season.

The Pittsford defense gave up just one touchdown to the Spartans in the fourth quarter.

Pittsford's defensive effort saw the team earn two takeaways. Senior Bryce Williams had an interception, and senior Gavyn Carden also had an interception.

Senior linebacker Legend Gore was a standout on Friday night, flying to the ball for the Wildcat defense. He helped corral the Spartan offense and had 11 total tackles.

Following up a big Week 4 effort, Teagan Williams had six tackles. Carden also had six tackles. Bryce Williams came in with five tackles. Noah Pann had three tackles.

Pittsford Senior Bryce Williams has been the main reviving threat for the Wildcats this season. He added another touchdown to his season stats against Waldron.

Bryce Williams was also a force on offense, hauling in three receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown. Alex Logan and Jake Drawe both had a reception. Drawe had a 10-yard catch for a touchdown.

Carden had five completions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He added two more scores on the ground and 90 rushing yards. Legend Gore had 42 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anthony Governo had 30 rushing yards. Lane Lewis had a rushing touchdown.

For the Spartans, Collin Williams hauled in the 50-yard touchdown reception for G. Stiver. Stiver had 103 passing yards on eight completions to lead the Spartans. Williams had a total of four receptions for 76 yards. Troy Shamplo had three receptions for 27 yards and one 2-point conversion.

Williams led the team with 13 tackles and one interception. Alec Shamplo had seven total tackles. Sam Williams had six total tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Matchup

Pittsford has navigated the first half of their schedule to an undefeated record and honorable mention status amongst AP voters in the 8-player DII state rankings.

Now comes the toughest part of their second season-ever of 8-player football. Ahead on the horizon are games against 3-2 Bellevue, 5-0 Lenawee Christian and 5-0 Climax-Scotts.

Before those contests, they will face their final County rivalry test of the season when they travel to Camden-Frontier. Camden-Frontier enters the matchup looking to earn a statement win to bring in major playoff points for their program as they look towards another postseason appearance.

Pittsford needs a win at Camden-Frontier to earn themselves a shot at a potential divisional crown in Week 8.

All eyes will be on Camden-Frontier and Pittsford when they meet on Sept. 29.

