Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett highlights 2022 QB prospects

Reuters

Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east. At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths.