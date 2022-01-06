Pittsburgh has won nine straight games

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a nine-game win streak following a third-period comeback win over the St. Louis Blues. The Blues have been hot as well with seven wins in their past 10 outings. The Penguins have matched the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest win spree in the NHL this season.

Pittsburgh got a boost on Sunday when Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust returned from injuries. Guentzel has earned at least one point in each of his past 15 appearances, while Rust has been all over the scoresheet since his return.

The Penguins will get another lift soon with Evgeni Malkin close to making his 2021-22 debut from offseason knee surgery.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

EDMONTON 2 TORONTO 4

The Maple Leafs have a four-game win streak following a victory over the struggling Oilers.

Ilya Mikheyev broke a 2-2 tie at 11:25 of the third period with a power-play marker and it held up as the game winner. He also had a game-high six shots. Mikheyev has three goals in three appearances after scoring seven times in 54 matches last season.

William Nylander assisted on two goals by Toronto in the first period to extend his point streak to seven straight games. He has five goals and seven helpers over that span.

John Tavares, who has a seven-game point spree as well, and T.J. Brodie, who has a four-game point streak, found the back of the for the Leafs in the first frame.

Brendan Perlini and Leon Draisaitl, who got his league-leading 26th goal of the year, lit the lamp for Edmonton in the opening period.

Alexander Kerfoot sealed Toronto’s win with an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. He also picked up an assist on the goal by Tavares.

Story continues

Auston Matthews, Kailer Yamamoto, Warren Foegele, Kyle Turris and Colton Sceviour got on the scoresheet with one helper apiece.

Jack Campbell blocked 28 shots for his 17th win of 2021-22. That ties him for second in the NHL in victories and he is tied for first with 12 home wins.

Mike Smith stopped 29 of 32 shots in the defeat. He has lost his past three starts (0-2-1).

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

ST. LOUIS 3 PITTSBURGH 5

The Penguins won for a ninth consecutive contest following a comeback win over the Blues.

Sidney Crosby tied the game at 12:23 of the third period and Pittsburgh got a power play after an unsuccessful coach’s challenge for goaltender inference.

Evan Rodrigues potted what held up as the game winner just 12 seconds later.

Crosby and Rodrigues added one assist each for two-point efforts.

Brayden Schenn produced one goal and one helper for St. Louis in his return to the lineup from a five-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

Bryan Rust was the offensive star of the night with two goals and one assist. He has amassed five goals and eight points in two games since returning from a lower-body injury. Rust is certainly making up for lost time after sitting out 11 contests.

Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues in the first period.

Brock McGinn had the other goal for Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang accounted for two helpers each, while Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug, Scott Perunovich, Justin Faulk, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger and John Marino posted one apiece.

Tristan Jarry earned the victory in relief. He turned aside all 13 of the shots he faced in 25:55 of playing time. Casey DeSmith surrendered three goals on 16 shots prior to getting the hook.

Jordan Binnington permitted five goals on 41 shots in the loss.