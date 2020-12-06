Pittsburgh vs Washington: How to watch, listen and stream

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh takes on the Washington Football Team this week at home in a Monday afternoon tilt. The Steelers are coming into this week’s game on short rest but this team is focused on staying undefeated.

Game information:

Washington Football Team (4-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1`-0)

Kickoff: Monday, December 7th, 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Weather: Cloudy with temps in the 30s

Broadcast:

Television: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

One additional note for this week’s game. Per Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten, despite being the only game on TV, Fox is not making this a nationally televised Broadcast. You can refer to the map below to see which networks will carry the game.

