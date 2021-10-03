Pittsburgh vs Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Pittsburgh vs Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (1-2), Green Bay (2-1)

Pittsburgh vs Green Bay Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The Green Bay defense hasn’t exactly been a rock.

It gave up a late scoring drive to San Francisco, only to have Aaron Rodgers pull the game out of the fire. It gave up too many yards to Detroit, and it got lit up by Jameis Winston and his five touchdown passes.

Pittsburgh could use as many breaks as it can get.

There isn’t a steady Packer pass rush to worry about, everyone converts third downs without an issue, and this is the week to start hammering away with Najee Harris and the running game if possible. But …

Why Green Bay Will Win

The Pittsburgh offense isn’t going anywhere.

The receiving corps has been hit by injuries – Chase Claypool has a hamstring problem – the running game hasn’t been able to get Harris working, and the red zone problems of last year continue.

It sounds obvious, but it’s true. Against No. 12, you have to score whenever there’s a chance. The Packers will give the Steelers the shots, and they should come up empty more often than not.

It’s all from an offensive line that’s not quite as miserable as its reputation might suggest, but it’s hardly been a rock.

What’s Going To Happen

The Steeler defense has been decent against the run, and the Packers – for all the fantasy fun Aaron Jones is providing – isn’t cranking up the yards on the ground.

Rodgers and Davante Adams will do what they do, but this will be one of those games that Roethlisberger starts to find a little of his old tough. He’ll spread it around, Harris will be an all-around weapon again, and this will turn into a big more of a shootout than the Packers would like …

Right up until Rodgers leads the way for another game-winning drive.

Pittsburgh vs Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 24

Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

