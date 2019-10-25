Penguins trade defenceman Gudbranson to Ducks

Erik Gudbranson is on the move once again. (Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Erik Gudbranson is on the move, again. The defenseman is off to Anaheim in exchange for Ducks forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Gudbranson has laced up for Florida, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh since the spring of 2016.

The Penguins have acquired forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Erik Gudbranson.



The move helps the Penguins with cap flexibility as Gudbranson carries a $4-million cap hit through next season, and Martinsen earns only $750,000 as a minor leaguer. The Ducks are in need of blue line support, especially after Josh Manson suffered an upper-body injury Thursday.

In nine NHL seasons, the 27-year-old has scored 16 goals and 64 points in 474 regular-season games. Gudbranson was drafted third overall (yes, third!) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by Florida where he spent the first five years of his career.

