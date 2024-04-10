Pittsburgh takes on Detroit, looks to extend home win streak

Detroit Red Wings (38-32-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-12, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh is 21-13-4 in home games and 36-30-12 overall. The Penguins have allowed 230 goals while scoring 235 for a +5 scoring differential.

Detroit has a 16-19-3 record in road games and a 38-32-8 record overall. The Red Wings rank 10th in the league with 256 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season. The Penguins won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 25 goals and 38 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 26 goals with 38 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Ludvig: day to day (illness), Ryan Graves: day to day (concussion), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.