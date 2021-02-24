Pittsburgh Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

Barry Werner
·2 min read
One of the big quarterback issues heading toward the 2021 NFL season is would the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger remain together?

A statement from President Art Rooney II released Wednesday seems to indicate Roethlisberger will return for another season.

“Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting” Rooney said. “We were able to discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship. We both understand that the next step is to work out Ben’s contract situation.”

The quarterback’s agent also spoke on the situation in positive terms.

Roethlisberger’s current contract comes with a $41.2 million cap hit in 2021.

There are options as to a restructure and extension could lower that by a maximum of about $14 million. He also could take a pay cut to the veterans minimum, which would put his cap hit just over $23 million.

Roethlisberger was the Steelers’ No. 1 draft pick in 2004 out of Miami (Oh). He led them to victory in Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

Some of his records:

  • Most career 500-yard passing games (4)

  • Most completions in a regular or postseason game (47)

  • Most passing yards in a relief appearance (379)

  • Most passing yards in consecutive postseason games (970)

  • Most TD passes in a two-game span (12)

  • Only player with consecutive games of 6+ TD passes

  • Only player with consecutive postseason games of 4+ TD passes

Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph on its roster and signed former Washington No. 1 draft pick Dwayne Haskins as a free agent.

