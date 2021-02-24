Pittsburgh Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

One of the big quarterback issues heading toward the 2021 NFL season is would the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger remain together?

A statement from President Art Rooney II released Wednesday seems to indicate Roethlisberger will return for another season.

“Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting” Rooney said. “We were able to discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship. We both understand that the next step is to work out Ben’s contract situation.”

Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II on QB Ben Roethlisberger: pic.twitter.com/mB0CwkmrCh — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) February 24, 2021

The quarterback’s agent also spoke on the situation in positive terms.

Ben Roethlisberger will indeed be back as the #Steelers starting QB this fall. Just connected w/ the two-time Super Bowl winner’s agent, Ryan Tollner, who said this: pic.twitter.com/YnWRWwkbeM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 23, 2021

Roethlisberger’s current contract comes with a $41.2 million cap hit in 2021.

There are options as to a restructure and extension could lower that by a maximum of about $14 million. He also could take a pay cut to the veterans minimum, which would put his cap hit just over $23 million.

Roethlisberger was the Steelers’ No. 1 draft pick in 2004 out of Miami (Oh). He led them to victory in Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

Story continues

Some of his records:

Most career 500-yard passing games (4)

Most completions in a regular or postseason game (47)

Most passing yards in a relief appearance (379)

Most passing yards in consecutive postseason games (970)

Most TD passes in a two-game span (12)

Only player with consecutive games of 6+ TD passes

Only player with consecutive postseason games of 4+ TD passes

Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph on its roster and signed former Washington No. 1 draft pick Dwayne Haskins as a free agent.