Pittsburgh Steelers waive RB Trey Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason started sooner than many hoped or expected. And, with that, their first order of business — there will be many — was to waive running back Trey Edmunds.

Edmunds was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After Pittsburgh signed him to its practice squad in 2018, Edmunds had been waived and re-signed by the team several times and appeared in 19 games. He spent the final seven games of the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 10.

His brother, Terrell, is a Steelers safety.

We have waived RB Trey Edmunds. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2021

