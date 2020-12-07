Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team: Inactives for today’s game

Allison Koehler
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their inactives for today’s game versus the Washington Football Team. Cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) is no surprise given that he hasn’t practiced all week. Kicker Chris Boswell injured his hip in practice Saturday.

This list does not include center Maurkice Pouncey or running back James Conner, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Conner was eligible to come off the list today, but there’s no word he actually did.

