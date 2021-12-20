Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs play Sunday in a Week 16 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 16 picks and predictions for the matchup, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 16 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Chiefs 27, Steelers 19

Ben Rolfe writes: "The way the Steelers have battled this season, they could give themselves a shot at the upset. However, the Chiefs have simply been too good on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. You can never completely write the Steelers off, but it would be a tremendous shock if they keep this any closer than 7-10 points."

More: NFL Week 16 odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for Week 16 NFL games

Sportsnaut: Chiefs 34, Steelers 24

The site predicts that the Chiefs will extend their win streak with a victory over the Steelers in Week 16.

Draft Kings: Chiefs will cover vs. Steelers in Week 16

It writes: "The Chiefs' offense has started clicking and the Steelers' defense still can’t stop the run. Even though they came away with a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, the Steelers still gave up over 100 yards rushing to D’Onta Foreman. The Chiefs shouldn’t have too much trouble in covering."

More: NFL Week 16 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 16 NFL games

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL Week 16 game?

Chiefs Wire: Chiefs a big favorite over Steelers

Charles Goldman writes: "According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 9.5-point favorite over Pittsburgh with an over/under point total of 48.5 points scored. The money line is -450 for the Chiefs and +330 for the Steelers. Kansas City is .500 against the spread this season, while Pittsburgh is 5-8 against the spread on the year."

Story continues

Sportsnaut: Chiefs 28, Steelers 17

The site predicts that Kansas City will win its Week 16 NFL showdown with Pittsburgh at home.

More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals drop further in NFC race with loss to Detroit Lions

FiveThirtyEight.com: Chiefs have an 82% win probability

The site gives the Steelers an 18% win probability in the NFL Week 16 game.

ESPN: Chiefs have a 75.6% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Steelers a 24.2% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 16 NFL game.

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals slammed after NFL Week 15 loss to Detroit Lions

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions Week 16